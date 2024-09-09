Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

