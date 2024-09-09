Ping Capital Management Inc. Invests $447,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 32.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 246,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.13 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

