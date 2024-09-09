Ping Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $381.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $417.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

