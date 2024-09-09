Ping Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 81,000 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495,924 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,199,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 666,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 780,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI opened at $25.50 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.