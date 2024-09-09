Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPC. Argus increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 49.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

