Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) is Quest Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 607,137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

