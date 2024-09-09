PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,755,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,488 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.61.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.