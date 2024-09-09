Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

PFE opened at $28.56 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

