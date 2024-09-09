PFG Investments LLC Sells 969 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $360.05 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $357.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.