PFG Investments LLC Sells 468 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

DE opened at $381.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.68. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $417.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.