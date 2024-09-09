PFG Investments LLC Sells 287 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $243.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

