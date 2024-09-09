PFG Investments LLC Purchases 6,036 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,973 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,899,000 after buying an additional 368,383 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after buying an additional 293,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,479,000 after buying an additional 847,428 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

