PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 327,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $27.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

