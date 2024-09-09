PFG Investments LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

SMH opened at $215.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.12. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

