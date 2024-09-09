PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $938.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

