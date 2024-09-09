PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $876.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $857.45 and its 200 day moving average is $800.74.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.77.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

