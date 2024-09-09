PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $102.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

