Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 4.1%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 16,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 918,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $913.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

