Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.