PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,249 shares during the period. PDD accounts for 0.9% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of PDD worth $131,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,973 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.