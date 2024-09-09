PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.8%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.50 and last traded at $70.14. 2,428,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,139,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

