Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Parkson Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Parkson Retail Group Stock Performance

Parkson Retail Group stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Parkson Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

