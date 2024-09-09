Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Parkson Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Parkson Retail Group Stock Performance
Parkson Retail Group stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Parkson Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.
Parkson Retail Group Company Profile
