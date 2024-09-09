Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 2.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.29. 149,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 836,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Par Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.