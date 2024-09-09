PAAL AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $136.58 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $136.58 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.14308462 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,233,935.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

