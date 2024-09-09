Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.00. 35,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 787,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

