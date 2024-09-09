Orchid (OXT) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.00 million and $2.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,686.75 or 1.00054843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

