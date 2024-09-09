Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
