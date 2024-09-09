Optimism (OP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $108.53 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $108.53 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,187,596,466 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

