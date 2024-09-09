Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Bank of America

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.30.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE OMC opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $102.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.