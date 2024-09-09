Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $170.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.00.

ODFL stock opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

