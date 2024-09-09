Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $184.82 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.