Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

OXY opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,161,013 shares of company stock worth $129,356,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

