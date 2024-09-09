Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after buying an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,828,000 after buying an additional 91,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Entergy stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

