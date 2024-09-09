Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $208,604,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.18.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $408.49 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.