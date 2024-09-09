Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

