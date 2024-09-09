Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CI stock opened at $353.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.61. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

