Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.
AON Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AON stock opened at $348.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $350.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.04. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Best AI ETFs for Investors: Balancing Performance, Fees, and Risk
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.