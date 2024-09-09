Oak Thistle LLC Invests $566,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

