Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,815 shares of company stock valued at $99,973,606. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.6 %

ARES opened at $137.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

