Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 43,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $164.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

