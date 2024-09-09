Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $298,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.8 %
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,898.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,917.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,740.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
