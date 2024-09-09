Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Qiagen comprises approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qiagen by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Qiagen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after purchasing an additional 399,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

