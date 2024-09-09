Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 4,519 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $108.56 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

