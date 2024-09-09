NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 1.2%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.55 and last traded at $104.06. Approximately 95,027,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 440,899,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

