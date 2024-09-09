NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Tardan Francois Sells 1,661 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.49. 107,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.14 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. NV5 Global's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

