Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Position Reduced by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

BATS NULG opened at $76.39 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

