NRI Wealth Management LC Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Cryoport makes up 0.1% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cryoport by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cryoport by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock worth $60,363. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

