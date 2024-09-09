NRI Wealth Management LC Invests $8.18 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.3% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $266.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average of $262.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

