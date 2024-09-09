Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.5% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $131.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

