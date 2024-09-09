Novartis’ (NVS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.38.

Get Novartis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.